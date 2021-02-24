Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.34 ($102.75).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €87.16 ($102.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.58. Puma has a 1-year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.