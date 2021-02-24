Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 41,647 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 146,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter.

PMM stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

