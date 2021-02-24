Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.