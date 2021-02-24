Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 74.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 178,256 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 85,977 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 572,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

