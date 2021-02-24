Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Teck Resources stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

