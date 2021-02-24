Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut by Piper Sandler

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 202,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.