Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Lifted by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.62.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,937,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.