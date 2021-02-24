Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Shares of WM stock opened at $109.92 on Monday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 184.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $111,566,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 160.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.