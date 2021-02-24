Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Macerich Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Macerich in a report released on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.81.

NYSE:MAC opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 27.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after buying an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Macerich by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 1,342,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

