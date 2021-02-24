Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Increased by Analyst

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chart Industries in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $136.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

