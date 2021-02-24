Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Issued By Truist Securiti

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NYSE:GMED opened at $63.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

