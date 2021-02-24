Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

NGD stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

