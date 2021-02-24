Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issued By Barrington Research

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $852.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 222,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 125.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $178,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

