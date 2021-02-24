Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

Shares of PLNT opened at $83.98 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

