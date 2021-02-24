QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

