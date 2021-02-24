Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) – William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qualtrics International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

NYSE:XM opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.