Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

