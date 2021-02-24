Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 4,310 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $201,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,514. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

AAWW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

