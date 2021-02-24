Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $549,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $1,116.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,205.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,088.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

