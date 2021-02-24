Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after buying an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of CXP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.60 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.02.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

