Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 477 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $338.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.80.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

