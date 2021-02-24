Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,208. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cannonball Research raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

