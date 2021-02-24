Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

