Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

