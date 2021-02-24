Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,969.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,943,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

