Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 7,592,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,413. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

