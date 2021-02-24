Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.12

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.12 and last traded at $119.10, with a volume of 3374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,882 shares of company stock valued at $27,343,430. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Raymond James by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

