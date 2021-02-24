RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.95

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a PE ratio of -87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

