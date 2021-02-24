Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of Realogy stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,913. Realogy has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

