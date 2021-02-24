Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.44-3.49 for the period. Realty Income also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.44-$3.49 EPS.

Shares of O opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.42.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.