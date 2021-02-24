Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG):

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.65.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$5.25.

2/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$4.25.

1/11/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.85 to C$3.65.

1/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.79. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

