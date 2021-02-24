Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KAR Auction Services (KAR)

KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/18/2021 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/17/2021 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2021 – KAR Auction Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

