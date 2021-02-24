Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tencent (TCEHY)

Tencent (OTCMKTS: TCEHY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Tencent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent's leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China's largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. "

2/12/2021 – Tencent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Tencent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Tencent is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – Tencent is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2021 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

TCEHY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $869.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

