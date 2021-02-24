Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hanesbrands (HBI)

Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2021 – Hanesbrands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strong online sales amid the pandemic, as well as solid Innerwear business. This was reflected in fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales grew year over year. Certainly, Hanesbrands is poised to benefit from its Full Potential plan, which is focused on global growth of the Champion brand, driving Innerwear unit’s growth, creating e-commerce brilliance and streamlining the global portfolio. However, costs related to this program, together with COVID-19 costs and adverse manufacturing variances, weighed on the operating margin in the quarter, with earnings declining year over year. Additionally, weakness in sports and college licensing businesses is a worry for the Activewear unit.”

2/10/2021 – Hanesbrands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Hanesbrands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Hanesbrands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

2/9/2021 – Hanesbrands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/21/2021 – Hanesbrands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Hanesbrands Inc alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $33,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 1,761,527 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.