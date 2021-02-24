Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.55

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 55609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

