Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.4% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,593. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

