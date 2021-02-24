Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Purchases 1,526 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.9% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 27,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.94. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.16.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

