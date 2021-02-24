Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Cut by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $266,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $229,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

