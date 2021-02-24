Renalytix AI (RNLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Renalytix AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $828.35 million and a P/E ratio of -143.75. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.