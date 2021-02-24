Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Renault in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.64.

Get Renault alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.