Render Token (RNDR) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $38.00 million and $27,336.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00738921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00034692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00039468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060463 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

