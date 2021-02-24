Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

