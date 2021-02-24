Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.86-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.53 million.Repligen also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.86-$1.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.60.

Repligen stock traded up $11.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.69. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

