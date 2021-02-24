Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.55

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 131296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

REPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Research analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

