Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.25. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of PBR opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

