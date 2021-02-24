Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA):

2/19/2021 – Zebra Technologies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/12/2021 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $380.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $445.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $422.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $498.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $500.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.64 and its 200-day moving average is $340.91.

Get Zebra Technologies Co alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total transaction of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,747 shares of company stock worth $19,397,814. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.