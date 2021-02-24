Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $111,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

NYSE ET opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.