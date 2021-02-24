Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.02 for the period.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.61.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,824. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.