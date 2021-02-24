ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.25. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 48,842 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

