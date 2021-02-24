Reviewing SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) & China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) and China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SenesTech and China Agri-Business’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $140,000.00 64.91 -$10.02 million ($7.69) -0.26 China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Agri-Business has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SenesTech.

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and China Agri-Business’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -3,471.89% -272.97% -157.25% China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SenesTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of SenesTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SenesTech has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Agri-Business has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SenesTech and China Agri-Business, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Agri-Business 0 0 0 0 N/A

SenesTech currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Given SenesTech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than China Agri-Business.

Summary

SenesTech beats China Agri-Business on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About China Agri-Business

China Agri-Business, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality. It also provides Xinsheng Jia-tian-xia, a line of humic acid fertilizer products designed to enhance the quality of crops; and Xinsheng Bai-le, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to provide supplementary micro-nutrients to crops, and to help crops grow with balanced nutrition. In addition, the company manufactures other agrochemical products, including diafenthiuron, prochloraz, and seed coating agents and preparations. China Agri-Business, Inc. sells its products primarily through wholesale and retail distributors. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Xian, the People's Republic of China.

